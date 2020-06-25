Despite opening later in the year than usual, people are enjoying camping season

Scott Thompson is the park manager for Aroostook state park and he says that they were able to open for camping on June 1st. While they have seen roughly the same amount of local campers, there aren't many people from out of state because of the 14 day quarantine requirement.

"With covid being here you know we're being asked to clean as much as we can possibly clean like a minimal of two times a day and we are hitting that. We are asking folks to bring their masks, bring some sanitizer, some other things that might be good to bring you know would be a first aid kit."

Thompson says that the playground is now open but they still aren't renting kayaks or canoes. We spoke to Ardnt's and they said that it hasn't been much different from previous years for local campers, but they have had cancellations from people coming from out of state due to the quarantining and testing guidelines. They also have closed down their bath house, pool, office, game room, and tenting area.