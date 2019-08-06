People from all over New England were off to the races at Nordic Heritage Centers 15th trail festival in Presque Isle

The trail festival was started back in 2004 by some people who liked mountain biking and wanted an event bigger than just a ride. This year marks the 15th trail festival which included all sorts of activities from barbeques to camping and other festivities. One of the bike race winners was eleven-year-old Raheia Schall from Vermont. She says she was excited to participate for her 5th year!

the kid's races were for fun, but the adult race was a different beast.

Heather Harvell a participant in the adults' race said it's a 6-hour race so you run for 6 hours or you bike for 6 hours. You can do it by yourself, as a duo, or as a team like a relay team where you kind of tag out."

After the races, all of the kids were given ice cream and trophies to encourage them to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. All while taking advantage of Maine's beautiful trails.

Don't think just because the trail festival is over means you can't take advantage of all the Nordic Heritage Center has to offer. Head over and check it out for yourself!