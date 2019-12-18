People lined up outside of Zippel elementary school for the 3rd annual santa shoppe

People lined up outside of Zippel elementary school to participate in the 3rd annual santa shoppe.

According to LeRae Kinney, the director of SAD 1 adult and community education, they spend the whole year shopping around to get the items. She says the items are under $3 and volunteers helped kids stay within their budget.

She adds that the community has been a huge support in keeping this tradition going.

"Some donations of items that come in. Sometimes businesses donate cash to be able to give kids and families that maybe don't have enough to pay for the items that they've selected for their families. So that's always a way and sometimes I have businesses contact me and just people in the community saying how can I help."

Kinney says that they will host the shoppe around the same time next year.