People on both sides of the border remember U.S. Air Force KC-135 crash that happened 30 years ago

It was 30 years ago to the day that a U.S. Air Force tanker jet exploded in the air as it was returning from a refueling mission to Loring Air Force Base.

“The news devastated me because I hauled them people back and forth all the time and the Lieutenant Colonel, Northcut we were really good friend and his wife also, so it really hit, right in the heart, it was really, really sad.”

All four men on the KC-135A tanker were killed. Lieutenant Colonel William Northcutt, 1st Lieutenant Robert Weinman, 2nd Lieutenant Albert Taft, and Airman 1st Class Jack Cupp.

An investigation into the crash took place but an official reason for the explosion was never reported.

