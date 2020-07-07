Performance of Maine’s nursing homes during the pandemic is being reviewed

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - An independent commission is going to review the performance of Maine’s nursing homes during the pandemic. A commission of 25 experts from across the country, including one from Maine’s veterans’ homes is launching the review as part of a federal effort to analyze nursing homes' response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Maine Health Care Association said it will produce changes to make residents safer and prepare for future pandemics. The recommendations from the commission should be released by Sept. 1. Maine reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.