Perham woman strikes utility pole with car in Mars Hill, breaking it in half

Corporal Dennis Quint of the Maine State Police says 27-year-old Ashley Burch, of Perham, was driving her 2004 Honda Accord south on Route 1 when her car left the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. The pole broke in half, with the upper half coming to rest on top of the car.

Burch and her 17-month-old son were transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 1 was reduced to one lane while crews from Emera Maine worked to shut off power to the lines so the car could be removed. The Maine DEP responded due to fluid leaking from the vehicle and from the power transformer. The Mars Hill Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

