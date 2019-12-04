Perth Andover N.B. Man Charged In Drug Seizure Investigation

A 27-year-old man from the Tobique First Nation has been charged with several offences, in connection a seizure of various drugs in Perth-Andover last week.

On November 27, 2019, members of the West District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit and the Woodstock and Perth-Andover RCMP detachments, executed a search warrant at a residence on Fort Road.

During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription medication.

Philip Bennett Sappier appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on December 2 and was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (codeine)

Failure to comply with a firearms prohibition order

Failure to comply with a probation order

Philip Sappier was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on December 10 to enter a plea.

The investigation is continuing.