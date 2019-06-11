Philbrick to serve as Senate page

U.S. Senator Susan Collins met with Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) student Jay Raj Philbrick, who is participating in the United States Senate Page Program during the summer of 2019. Philbrick was nominated to the program by Collins following a competitive selection process. He is the son of Sadhana Prasad and Leigh Roy Philbrick of North Yarmouth.

“After meeting Jay earlier this year, I was proud to nominate him to the Senate Page Program, and I know he will do an exceptional job in this important role,” says Collins Collins. “Jay is a highly motivated student with an impressive record of academic achievement and involvement in extracurricular activities. This opportunity will provide him with a unique opportunity to witness the legislative process firsthand.”

Senator Collins previously met Philbrick at the Senate Youth Program reception in March in Washington, D.C.

Philbrick, who is a rising senior at MSSM, serves as the treasurer of the Student Senate. He is the head tutor at MSSM’s Learning Center and president and founder of their High School Quiz Show team. Philbrick has been recognized for his academic talents, as well as for being selected as a Michael P. Fabio grant winner.

He was also a finalist for the Lemelson-MIT grant, which is awarded to individuals who have created outstanding inventions or patented products that add value to society. For his project,Philbrick and his team created a system to grow and harvest algae on rooftops to be used for feedstock production. Philbrick hopes to pursue a degree in economics and to one day serve in public office.

Senate pages must be high school juniors, at least 16 years old, and attend school. Senate page duties consist primarily of delivery of correspondence and legislative material within the Capitol complex. Other duties include preparing the chamber for Senate sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the desk. Pages attend classes in the early morning at the United States Senate Page School, a program fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

With 30 pages per session, only the most senior members of the Senate can sponsor pages. Maine students who are interested in applying for future sessions of the Senate Page Program can do so through Senator Collins’ website at: www.collins.senate.gov/services/students