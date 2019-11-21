Pine Tree State's biggest city to spruce up holiday tree

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - One of the most public spaces in Portland, Maine, is ready to get dressed up for the holidays.

City officials say the holiday tree will arrive in Monument Square on Thursday. The placement of the tree is an annual tradition in the city, which is the largest municipality in the Pine Tree State.

The tree traditionally comes from somewhere in the Portland area. Portland city arborist Jeff Tarling says this year's tree is coming from Deering Oaks Park. He says the city wouldn't normally remove a healthy tree from a public park, but this tree was planted too close to a baseball field and nearby light tower.

A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 29. Past trees have come from residences or other public spaces.