Pineland Farms Drive Thru Box of Food Giveaway

Pineland Farms is giving away 2500 boxes of food to Aroostook County on a first come first serve basis. They ask that you do not leave your vehicle and follow drive thru directions. They say 1 allocation of food per vehicle.

When: Monday, April 13th-Monday, April 20th 10:00am-2:00pm (Or until supplies last)

Where:

April 13th - Mars Hill Fire Department

April 14th - St. Agatha Church

April 15th - Fort Kent - Catholic Church

April 16th - Houlton -Catholic Church

April 17th - Presque Isle Mall - Kmart

April 20th - Caribou - SW Collins Kitchen & Bath Design Center

Any Resident of Aroostook County qualifies for this assistance.