Plan in place to allow prescription drug importation from Canada

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement following the announcement by the Administration that it is has released a new proposal to safely import certain lower cost prescription drugs from Canada:

“I appreciated receiving a call from Secretary Azar to discuss a new proposal that would allow for the importation of certain drugs from Canada at a lower price. As a cosponsor of drug importation legislation, I strongly support this rule, which would work hand-in-hand with legislation recently passed in the State of Maine. I am hopeful that over the next six months this proposal will be finalized and that the Department of Health and Human Services will be able to certify the safety of certain classes of drugs so that we will be able to import them into the United States.

“Regrettably, the class of drugs known as biologics, of which insulin is one, will not qualify under the pathway offered to states. A second pathway could allow manufacturers, which have claimed that pharmacy benefit manager contracting practices are driving up insulin prices, to offer lower cost products through importation. I will continue my separate efforts with Senator Jeanne Shaheen to bring down the cost of insulin.

“Importing prescription drugs from Canada will put downward pressure on prescription drug costs, but there is so much more that we need to do to attack the root causes of why prescription drug prices are so high in our country. That will remain one of my chief focuses for the remainder of this Congress.”

