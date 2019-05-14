Planting season has started for some farmers!

Planting season has begun around the County!

According to Jim Gerritsen, Farm Hand at Wood Prairie Family Farm, they started plowing around 10 days ago. The farm has started with wheat. Gerritsen says they aren't planting potatoes yet as the ground is still too cold.

"A seed potato piece will not heal below 45 degrees and because we're organic farmers we don't apply chemical fungicide to the seed piece. So, what we've found is were better off to wait until 50 degrees or maybe 48 degrees if we see it's gonna be a sunny stretch following and in that way the seed pieces heal over and they're quick to come out of the ground and once they're out of the ground they grow very fast," he said.

Gerritsen hopes to be done planting potatoes within the first few days of June.