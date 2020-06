Officials with the Maine Department of Transportation say a sign has been stolen from a scenic spot along Route 17.

The DOT's “Height of Land” plaque was displayed on a rock at a scenic overlook on Route 17 near Rangeley, frequented by visitors for its amazing view. The site serves as a popular tourist spot this time of year.

Anyone with information about the missing plaque is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-2680.