Plaster Rock, N.B. Man Charged with Six Offenses following Theft of Vehicle

An Edmundston man is facing six charges, including flight from a peace officer, following a series of incidents in the Plaster Rock, N.B. area.

On April 20, 2020 around 1:20 p.m., members of the Perth-Andover RCMP Detachment received a report of a stolen 2017 white Dodge Ram that was taken from the Grand Falls area. Around 2 p.m., police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck travelling on Route 108 in Plaster Rock. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and fled east on Route 108.

Meanwhile, the registered owner of the pickup truck was conducting an independent search for his vehicle as a passenger in a privately owned helicopter. He was able to call 911 and provide information to police that the truck had changed direction and was now traveling westbound on Route 108. A short time later, police deployed a spike-belt on Route 108, stopping the pickup truck. The driver fled into a wooded-area and was arrested shortly after while attempting to steal a police vehicle.

On April 21, 37-year-old Mike Richard Cyr of Edmundston appeared in court by way of tele-remand and was charged with:

•flight from peace officer

•dangerous operation of a conveyance

•theft of a vehicle

•possession of stolen property under $5,000

•possession of stolen property over $5,000

•failure to comply with probation order

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on April 23, for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.