Augusta, ME-- The Maine House has given initial approval to a bill to ban single-use plastic bags. The House voted 91-52 Thursday to ban single-use plastic bags statewide. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. Several dozen Maine municipalities already have instituted local bans on single-use plastic bags.The bill has local businesses reacting. Shawn Cunningham reports.
Plastic Bag Ban Passes Some Major Hurdles...Now Goes To Senate For Votes
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Fri 7:33 AM, May 31, 2019