UPDATE: Police Responded to Beacon Street in Presque Isle

Local police responded to Beacon street in Presque Isle Saturday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Mark Barnes of the Presque Isle Police Department, there was no incident. A neighbor had called in that she heard the resident across the road from her had a gun and was going to shoot somebody. They are not releasing names at this time. Beacon street and Midway drive are now open. PIPD was also assisted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and State Police.

