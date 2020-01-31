Police are investigating threat made to several schools throughout the state

Some Aroostook County Schools have been threatened after a business received an email threat that listed a dozen specific schools throughout the state of Maine. According to Steve McCausland, Spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the threat was received by a local business who immediately contacted the police. All police departments and the department of education were also alerted to the situation. The department of education alerted superintendents.

Limestone Community School was one of the schools specified in the threat and posted the following to their Facebook page:

Good Afternoon,

Due to the soft lockdown situation at RSU 39 in Caribou, LCS will also remain in a soft lockdown for the rest of the day, Friday, January 31. There is no direct threats to our school or students, and this is purely precautionary. Students will continue their school day, but will remain inside. As usual, all doors will remain locked. Students will be dismissed as usual at the end of the day. If you are picking your children up at the end of the day, please be patient as we will be checking people in. Thank-you for your patience.

All after-school activities are cancelled.

Machias Memorial High School was also a school that was identified and released the following on their school’s facebook page:

The police made us aware this morning of a threat that was made to Senator Susan Collins. The threat included 10 high schools in different regions of the state including MMHS. The police do not believe that this is a viable threat, however, Machias Schools have made the decision to go into a soft lockdown with a police presence on campus

The threat was also made towards Senator Susan Collins. Annie Clark, her communications director, released the following statement:

“The threat was made this morning, and we immediately contacted the Capitol Police, who worked closely with the FBI and state and local law enforcement to quickly ensure the safety of Maine schools.”

Senator Collins said the following:

“Thank you to the Capitol Police, FBI, members of Maine law enforcement, superintendents, and all of the teachers and staff who have made sure our schools are safe today.”

Investigators are now working on the source of the threat and its credibility. In addition to information sent out to Maine police departments by the Maine Information Analysis Center, the State Police computer crimes unit is also involved and working with federal counterparts.

