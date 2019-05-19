Police are investigating a rollover crash that left one dead

A County man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 near Howland. The Maine State Police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred near mile marker 217. According to police, they responded at 7:36PM to a report of a roll-over in the median with ejection. Police say 30 year old Leslie Greenlaw of Linneus, was operating a 2003 Subaru Forester when she drifted into the median before coming back onto the roadway and over-correcting. Police say this caused the vehicle to go down the embankment on the median side. The vehicle struck a culver and rolled over. Police say 30 year old Ted MacArthur of Fort Fairfield, the passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Greenlaw was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injures. The State Police Reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist and troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.