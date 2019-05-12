Police are investigating a possible murder suicide in Lebanon

The deaths of a man and woman found inside their Lebanon home are being investigated as a possible murder suicide. According to the State Police, 30 year old Allison Parker was shot to death by her estranged boyfriend-- 27 year old Thomas Doyon, who then shot himself. Police say it was a case of domestic violence. The shooting took place inside the home. Detectives say the couple recently ended their relationship and Allison was at the home to retrieve her belongings, as she had recently moved out. Allison had come to the home with a girlfriend and her parents. They were in the home when they heard gunshots from an upstairs bedroom. The three fled the house and called State Police. Troopers , assisted by the State Police tactical team, responded to the house and at about 3:45 PM, members of the team entered the house. They found the two bodies. The couple had been together for about 3 years. Autopsies will take place Sunday at the State Medical Examiners Office in Augusta. Allison was the mother of a seven year old daughter. Doyon was not the father.