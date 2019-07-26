Police are investigating the theft of tools from a Perham residence

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential garage burglary where a large amount of tools were stolen on the Woodland Center Road in Perham.

The burglary was reported on Sunday, July 21st, but was believed to have been committed sometime during the night on Saturday or early Sunday morning. A large number of woodworking tools, including power tools, were stolen during this incident.

If you have any information on this or any other crime in the area, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477(TIPS) or you can text information to 538-8477. You do not have to leave your name. If the information you provide leads to criminal charges on a suspect, you may be eligible for a cash reward.