Police ask for public's help in locating two suspects involved in Northern Road shooting

At approximately 5:47 a.m., a man called 911 reporting that he’d been shot on Northern Road in Presque Isle.

Officers arrived on scene and began administering first aid to the victim until the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to A.R. Gould hospital where he underwent surgery and was later life-flighted to Northern Maine Light Health in Bangor where he remains in critical condition.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified due to the seriousness of the injuries and possible loss of life. MSP, PIPD and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office remain in the area this evening and will continue with the investigation. The crime scene is currently being processed by the State Police ERT.

Although many schools and businesses were closed or locked down today, police are considering this an isolated incident and believe the victim and shooter(s) knew each other. The public is asked to remain vigilant, but go about their normal daily routines.

Several witnesses have been identified and interviewed to this point. Presque Isle PD and State Police have identified suspects in the shooting and issued warrants for their arrest.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jomo White (left), 31, black male, 6’0, 220, black hair, brown eyes, last known address Atlanta, GA. Mr. White may have shaved his head and/or beard to change his appearance.

The second suspect is Jason Alexander (Right), 44, white male, 5’9, 220, brown hair, blue eyes, last known address Blaine, ME.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees either of these two men, please call the Maine State Police at 532-5400, Presque Isle PD at 764-4476, or Aroostook County CRIME STOPPERS at (800) 638-8477. CRIME STOPPERS is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these two suspects.