Police charge three people in connection with an incident in Caribou on Thursday

A man wanted in Maine and New Hampshire was one of three people charged, following an incident in Caribou on January 9th.

Troopers from Troop F of the Maine State Police, along with U.S Marshals, had been searching for 45-year-old James Clark of Perham, who was wanted on four Maine warrants, and also one extraditable warrant from New Hampshire, for various motor vehicle, burglary and drug charges. Clark was located as a passenger in a vehicle in the town of Caribou, and a traffic stop was conducted. Clark was arrested without further incident.

Also arrested was the vehicle operator, 63-year-old Stephen Carvell, of Perham, for hindering apprehension. Another passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Kylie Harris, of Perham, was arrested for a probation revocation warrant.

Clark and Harris were transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Carvell was charged and released.

Troopers were assisted by Caribou police and the Aroostook Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

