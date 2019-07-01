Police climb Mount Katahdin to honor fallen officers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Two Maine police officers have climbed the state's tallest mountain in honor of law enforcement officers who have died while on the job.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Sgt. Tori Tracy and officer Carly Wiggin of Augusta carried a rock while climbing Mount Katahdin this weekend in honor of Ben Campbell, the late detective who died April 3 while helping a motorist who had spun out.

A flying logging-truck wheel had struck Campbell on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden, and he died almost immediately.

