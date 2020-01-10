Police conclude investigation of pedestrian accident

Presque Isle police have completed their investigation of the pedestrian accident that occurred January 5th.

Cory Leavitt, a 32-year-old man from Presque Isle, sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday around 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Heather Harvell, of Presque Isle, as he walked on Edgemont Drive.

According to Police Officer Tonya Alexander, the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking with traffic instead of against it. Due to snowbanks and slushy edges to the roadway, the pedestrian was walking mostly in the travel lane.

Alexander reported Harvell did not see the pedestrian until the last second, striking Leavitt. Leavitt sustained broken bones and was transported to A.R. Gould Hospital. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Neither Harvell, nor her two children who were in the car with her, sustained injuries.