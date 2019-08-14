Police have confirmed new details about the Castle Hill Homicide

State Police say the two men found dead inside a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Castle Hill were shot. Autopsies were completed this afternoon on the bodies of Roger Ellis and Allen Curtis at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. No additional information on the autopsies are being released at this time.

A team of detectives, evidence techs and troopers have been in Castle Hill and Mapleton during the day and that work will continue tonight. In addition, work continues at the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta on the truck and the ATV found at the scene, as well as other evidence that has been brought to the lab for analysis .

State Police have increased patrols in Mapleton and Castle Hill. Area residents continue to be urged to report any suspicious activity or information that may be related to the case to the State Police barracks in Houlton at 532-5400.

