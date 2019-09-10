Maine state police ERT search home on Northern Road after Monday morning shooting

Law enforcement and a K9 unit could be seen Monday morning searching around Northern Road in Presque Isle. This is where Presque Isle police were called to at around 5:50am. Police report an unidentified man called saying he had been shot and was dying. He was transported to Northern Light AR Gould hospital with gunshot wounds. Police were asking nearby residents to stay indoors.

"Can't get in the clinic, can't get in the administration building and as I was driving to go back home I see there's four state police behind me and a whole bunch of other people gathered."

Marcella Walton has lived in that area for 16 years. She says it's not unusual to see police activity.

"Very fearful only because there's been so many shootings up here, this is a community within a community, we're Mic Mac people and there's gun fire all the time, you never know what's going on and sometimes you wonder if it's a firework or you wonder if it's a gun shot and if it's a gunshot you wonder what funeral am I going to now."

Presque Isle police says this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.