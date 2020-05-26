PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly says on two separate occasions, February 24th and March 9th, an individual attempted to burglarize the change machines at the 24-hour facility.
Police continue to investigate burglary at Presque Isle car wash
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Tue 6:55 PM, May 26, 2020
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly says on two separate occasions, February 24th and March 9th, an individual attempted to burglarize the change machines at the 24-hour facility.