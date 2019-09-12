Police continue to investigate leads to locate Jason Alexander

At approximately 5:47 a.m. on Monday, a man called 911 reporting that he’d been shot on Northern Road in Presque Isle. Officers arrived on scene and began administering first aid to the victim until the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to A.R. Gould hospital where he underwent surgery and was later life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remains in critical condition.

Police say Brittany Britton was arrested 12 hours after the incident occurred.

On Tuesday morning Jomo White was arrested at a local residence in Presque Isle.

Jason Alexander is still being sought by police. He is 44 years old and described as a white male, 5’9, 220, brown hair, blue eyes, last known address Blaine, ME.