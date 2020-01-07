Police continue to investigate school threat and the VPN where it originated

School attendance was up sharply from Friday, following the email threat received by the Presque Isle high school Principal last week. School attendance on Friday, district-wide, was down by 40 percent. But today, that number was down to 7 percent, which Superintendent Ben Greenlaw says he thinks shows that people are moving on. There was a continued police presence today. Police Chief Laurie Kelly says while some interviews were conducted over the weekend, there aren't any further updates. They are continuing to work on getting the name of the consumer that purchased the Virtual Private Network, or VPN. News Source 8 Reporter Tom Dufton caught up with an IT technician to learn more about what a VPN is and why they are difficult to track.

In the recent school threat investigation at the Presque Isle High School, police were able to trace the VPN that the email came from. Anthony Albert, an IT technician, says that VPN stands for Virtual Private Networking.

"It's a way to set up a connection through the internet so that it looks like your computer with the VPN software is connected directly to another computer with the VPN software," says Anthony Albert.

