Police continue to investigate the double homicide in Castle Hill

Residents in Castle Hill and surrounding areas will notice a greater police presence in the area.

Maine State Police’s public information officer, Stephen McCausland, says there will be an increase of patrols as detectives continue to investigate the double homicide. He’s encouraging anyone with information to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

Autopsy results are expected this afternoon. No arrests have been made. McCausland says the public still needs to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.