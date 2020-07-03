ASHLAND, Maine - But don't worry, tickets are being given out as a reward to those who exhibit good behavior. Sgt. Laney Merchant says her department has teamed up with the Ashland One Stop to promote positive actions in the community.
Ashland police giving tickets for good behaviors
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Fri 11:21 PM, Jul 03, 2020
ASHLAND, Maine - But don't worry, tickets are being given out as a reward to those who exhibit good behavior. Sgt. Laney Merchant says her department has teamed up with the Ashland One Stop to promote positive actions in the community.