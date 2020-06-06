Police investigating road rage incident involving gunfire on Caribou Road

The Presque Isle Police Department is currently investigating a case of road rage that resulted in shots fired as two vehicles traveled north on U.S. Route 1 on Thursday, June 4th, north of the city.

On June 4th, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Presque Isle Police Department received a call from the Caribou Police Department reporting that a Caribou resident reported to them that someone had shot what he believed to be fireworks at his vehicle while traveling on Route 1 in Presque Isle heading north.

Upon further investigation by the Caribou Police Department, it was determined that what the victim believed to be fireworks was found to be gunshots that he heard. A bullet hole was found in the rear license plate of the vehicle. A second caller, a resident on Route 1 in Presque Isle, reported hearing seven rapid gunshots at about the same time.

Sgt. Lucas Hafford and Detective Kris Beck, of the PIPD, met with the victim at the Caribou Police Department where they interviewed him and processed the vehicle for evidence. A bullet was found lodged in the back seat of the vehicle.

Details of the interview showed that this was a road rage incident and not a targeted individual. The victim described events that started to unfold just north of the Aroostook River Bridge as both vehicles traveled from Presque Isle towards Caribou on Route 1 and continued to where the offending vehicle turned around just before the Presque Isle/Caribou town line. There are believed to have been at least two subjects in the vehicle that the gunshots came from.

Presque Isle PD officers have spoken to other residents in the area where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

The Presque Isle Police Department is asking anyone who may live on Route 1, or was driving in that area at the approximate time, with any information about this incident to contact the police department at (207) 764-4476 or Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.