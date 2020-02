John Morrill, owner of Custom Car Wash in Caribou, says his business was vandalized overnight. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect stealing four cash boxes and their content. Caribou police were notified and are investigating.

Morrill estimates more than $1,000 in coins was stolen. He's offering a $500 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301 or Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.