Police investigating vandalism at Washburn Trail Runner's clubhouse

The Washburn Trail Runner's clubhouse was damaged over the weekend when vandals broke windows and caused other damage, both to the building and trail signs posted outside the facility. The incident occurred sometime between Saturday afternoon, October 26th, and Sunday afternoon, October 27th.

As a result, the clubhouse will be closed until further notice.

According to a post on the clubhouse's facebook page, there was also an attempt to set the building on fire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Washburn Police Department at 455-4043, or Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.