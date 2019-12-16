Police looking for Presque Isle man in connection with domestic violence assault

The Presque Isle Police Department is asking for help from the community in locating 30-year-old Travis Styles, of Presque Isle.

On December 8th, the Presque Isle Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance on Carmichael Street. Officer Smith and Sgt. Barnes responded to the scene and discovered that Styles had fled out the back door of the residence. Styles is currently facing charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, and probation revocation.

Styles is described as 5-feet 8-inches, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a dark complexion and currently has a shaved head.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Travis Styles, contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476 or the Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.