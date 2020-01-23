Police looking for driver who struck Canada Post building

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is seeking the public's help to locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a collision in Saint-Léonard, New Brunswick.

On January 20th, around 1:15 p.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP were called to a collision between a vehicle and the Canada Post office on Rue Principale. The driver of a red vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The occupants of the building were not injured, however the building did sustain some damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information about the driver, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).