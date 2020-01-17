Police looking for man wanted for domestic assault

Presque Isle police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted on a warrant for domestic assault.

At approximately 4 p.m. on January 17th, a Third Street resident called to report that Phillip Edward "Eddie" Sprague had just entered her neighbor’s apartment. There is currently a warrant for Sprague’s arrest for domestic violence assault stemming from an incident that occurred at his residence on January 8th in Fort Fairfield. The victim of this assault lives in the apartment at Third Street and had called PIPD just prior to the neighbor’s call to report yet another domestic violence assault.

Officers responded to investigate the call for service and found that Sprague had jumped out a second story window of the apartment to avoid capture.

Police officers from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Fairfield Police Department and US Border Patrol responded to the area to assist in the search for Sprague, as well as several off-duty PIPD officers being called in to assist.

A Maine State Police K-9 unit was called for a track of Sprague. The K-9 unit tracked Sprague south through back yards, parking lots and residents’ driveways. Sprague was last spotted at the Sargent Family Community Center where he apparently obtained a cell phone and called for a ride. The trail ended on Chapman Road at approximately 6:40 p.m.

If the public has any information on Sprague’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.