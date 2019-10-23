Police looking for missing Waterville woman

Waterville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young Waterville mother who was last seen Tuesday morning. 29 year old Melissa Sousa of 32 Gold Street was last seen about 8:30 AM Tuesday putting her two children on a school bus by her house. Friends reported her missing last night and Waterville Police asked State Police to assist them in the investigation later in the evening.

Melissa is five feet tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She lives at the duplex home with 28 year old Nicholas Lovejoy and they are the parents of eight year old twin girls. A team of State Police detectives and evidence technicians are in Waterville and have joined Waterville Police in the investigation. Anyone who has seen Sousa or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Waterville Police at 680-4700 extension 4513.

Lovejoy was arrested by Waterville Police around midnight after his SUV was stopped on Summer St. Waterville Police charged him with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said he had left his children alone at the home. Lovejoy was interviewed at the Waterville Police Department this morning and has cooperated with investigators. He was later taken to the Kennebec County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.

