Police making progress in tracking email that threatened violence at Presque Isle High School

The investigation of a threat against the Presque Isle High School, its staff and students, has entered a second day.

Chief Laurie Kelly of the Presque Isle Police Department, says as of this afternoon, January 3rd, investigators have learned the email threatening a school shooting at Presque Isle High School the morning of January 2nd was generated by a Virtual Private Network or VPN, which is a for-purchase IP address connecting the buyer to international IP addresses for use in gaming, watching international television shows, and the like.

"Presque Isle police have more interviews scheduled and are tracking the purchase of the VPN (IP address) to narrow our focus to specific suspects and do not believe the email came from outside the state or country," says Chief Laurie Kelly.

Although schools were open today with scheduled police presence walk-throughs, attendance was down dramatically, with many families erring on the side of caution.

The Presque Isle Police Department will continue to collaborate with other agencies as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.