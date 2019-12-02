Police remind motorists to remove snow and ice from vehicles

The Caribou Police Department has received multiple complaints and wants to remind motorists that vehicles need to be cleaned and rid of snow and ice before traveling on a public way.

According to the department, it is very dangerous and illegal for snow or ice to be flying off a vehicle and can result in a summons for having an unsecured load. This is also a liability for any driver if a piece of snow or ice from their vehicle hits another person or vehicle.

Police say the same goes for operating a motor vehicle covered with snow and ice in which any of the windows are obstructed, restricting the view of the public way. This violation is also subject to a traffic summons and liability in case of an accident because of a window obstruction.

Law enforcement will be addressing these violations, so be sure to clean your car before hitting the road.