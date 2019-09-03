Police say Pulcifur road incident was not related to Castle Hill homicide

Police are now reporting that the double homicide that happened in Castle Hill 3 weeks ago and an incident nearby are not related.

On August 13th two men were found dead in a truck on the state road in Castle Hill. That same morning a heavy police presence was seen at a residence on the Pulcifur Road in Mapleton, about 5 miles away from where the bodies were found. Police tape could also be seen around the fire department in Mapleton. State police are not releasing specific details but they say what happened in Mapleton was a medical incident.