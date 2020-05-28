PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Laurie Kelly, Chief of the Presque Isle Police Department, says her agency saw an increase in criminal activity that correlated with Governor Janet Mills' order for folks to stay home earlier this year.
Police see increase in crime that correlates to beginning of pandemic
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 6:57 PM, May 28, 2020
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Laurie Kelly, Chief of the Presque Isle Police Department, says her agency saw an increase in criminal activity that correlated with Governor Janet Mills' order for folks to stay home earlier this year.