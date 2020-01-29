Police seek help in finding person who assaulted hunter in New Brunswick

The Perth-Andover RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following an assault in Enterprise, New Brunswick, late last year.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., on November 6th, 2019, a man on an all-terrain-vehicle approached another man who was hunting off Enterprise Road. The man on the ATV took the hunter's firearm and struck him with it, pointed it at him, then left the scene with the weapon. The hunter was not injured.

The man is described as being between 50 and 60 years of age. He was wearing prescription glasses, a ball hat, and was driving a blue Polaris ATV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

