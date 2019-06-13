Police apprehend suspect in connection with incident on Chapman Street

Officers with the Presque Isle Police Department have arrested Colby Doucette, of Presque Isle, in connection with an incident on Chapman Street.

Police responded on June 13th to a report of a male being purposefully struck and dragged by a vehicle on Chapman Street.

Pursuant to an investigation, the Presque Isle Police Department began looking for and entered a temporary warrant for the arrest of Colby Doucette of Presque Isle.

Police located Doucette Thursday morning and took him into custody.

Doucette is charged with:

Aggravated Assault, Class B

Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Class C

Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Class C

Criminal Trespass, Class D

Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation, Class D

Violation of Conditions of Release, Class D

Driving to Endanger, Class E

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle