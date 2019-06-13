Police apprehend suspect in connection with incident on Chapman Street

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Officers with the Presque Isle Police Department have arrested Colby Doucette, of Presque Isle, in connection with an incident on Chapman Street.
Police responded on June 13th to a report of a male being purposefully struck and dragged by a vehicle on Chapman Street.
Pursuant to an investigation, the Presque Isle Police Department began looking for and entered a temporary warrant for the arrest of Colby Doucette of Presque Isle.
Police located Doucette Thursday morning and took him into custody.
Doucette is charged with:
Aggravated Assault, Class B
Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Class C
Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Class C
Criminal Trespass, Class D
Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation, Class D
Violation of Conditions of Release, Class D
Driving to Endanger, Class E
Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle