HOULTON, Maine - The Houlton Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying this person, who they say is a suspect in a crime that took place at a local business. Although the image isn't clear, they hope someone might have an idea who it is. Any assistance is greatly appreciated. If you have an information that can help identify this person, contact Officer Clayton, SGT Quint at 532 2287.
Police seek public's help identifying individual
