Police seek return of ATV tires

Houlton police received a report that on September 10th, mid to late morning, that someone in a dark colored, older model GMC stopped at a residence on Smyrna Street. The male driver exited the truck and looked at a set of ATV tires that were outside on display. There was no "for sale" sign posted on, or around the tires. After looking at them for several minutes, the individual took the tires and placed them on the back of the truck.

Upon reviewing a neighbor's home security system, this does not appear to be malicious whatsoever.

In a statement on the department's facebook page, police say they are aware that in the County, oftentimes people will set unwanted items roadside and let the items go for free. However, this is not the case in this instance.

Police don't believe the individual was intending to deprive the owners of their property. If you're the individual that took the tires, contact the Houlton Police Department at 207-532-2287.