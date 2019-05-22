Police seize 14 pounds of meth

14 pounds of meth were discovered over the weekend after a traffic stop in York County.

Two Aroostook County men are facing drug charges after being arrested.

According to an affidavit, 55 year old Roberto Poliero of Presque Isle and 38 year old Edward Barnes of Easton were driving in York County on Sunday when police seized the 14 pounds of methamphetamine.

The arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In the Criminal Complaint, Agent Katherine Barnard alleged the two men "knowingly and intentionally possessed, with the intent to distribute" the methamphetamine.

Following a tip to the U.S. DEA earlier in the day on May 19th, Maine State Police were alerted to be on the lookout for a black Cadillac. Trooper Jeremy Forbes noticed a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on I-95 in York. The vehicle was observed swerving over lane lines and was pulled over.

Trooper Brian Hink and his K-9, Merry, were called in. Merry alerted Hink to the presence of drugs. A search was performed and troopers located approximately 14 pounds of meth, as well as a gun in the trunk. The two men reportedly told police they were returning from a visit to New York City. If convicted, each faces five to 40 years in federal prison, and fines up to 5 million dollars.

