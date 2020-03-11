Police seize a firearm, drugs and stolen property from Waterville, N.B. home

The RCMP have seized a firearm, drugs and stolen property as the result of executing a search warrant at a home in Waterville, N.B.

On March 11, 2020, around 7:30 a.m., members of the Woodstock RCMP, along with the West District Crime Reduction Unit, searched a home on Estey Road. The search was executed as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in February 2020.

During the search, RCMP seized quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, a quantity of pills, a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia and several items that are believed to have been stolen from the area.

A woman was arrested at the scene and was released shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.