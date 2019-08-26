Police warn drivers avoiding the construction on Route 1 to slow down

Due to the construction on Route 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou, drivers are taking alternative routes to travel back and forth. The Caribou Police Department have received a lot of speeding-related complaints on some of these back roads, especially the West Presque Isle Road. They ask motorists to please watch your speeds on these back roads, which are typically 45 mph speed zones. Police have been monitoring these areas and have issued numerous citations for speed within the last few weeks. Caribou Police Department says they will continue to show a heavy presence until the issue has been resolved.