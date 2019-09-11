Police warn of the latest phone scam

The Fort Fairfield Police Department used their facebook page to remind the community that there is a continued growing issue with phone scams. These scams cost people thousands of dollars, as well as the added stress of changing account information, phone numbers, etc.

Police say the newest scam they've encountered is the most elaborate that they've seen yet. The caller informed an individual that they had won a million dollars. When the individual refused to pay the tax money in advance, they called back with a free car offer. Within the hour, the scam caller had a vehicle delivered to the individual from a local dealership, unbeknownst to the dealership that this was a scam. The dealership delivered the vehicle to the resident in an attempt to deceive the individual into giving out financial information.

The Police Department investigated this incident and found that the targeted individual did everything correctly. The individual did not give out any personal or banking information. Instead, they contacted the police immediately.

Police remind everyone that if it sounds too good to be true, then chances are, it isn't true. If you have any doubts, do not hesitate to contact the police.